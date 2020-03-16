Nike Inc -Cl B: The Losing Streak Continues (NKE)

Shares of Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $65.28. Approximately 77,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nike Inc -Cl B have traded between the current low of $65.28 and a high of $105.62 and are now at $65.28. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

NIKE, Inc. designs, develops, and markets athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessory products for men, women, and children. The Company sells its products worldwide to retail stores, through its own stores, subsidiaries, and distributors.

Potential upside of 9.5% exists for Nike Inc -Cl B, based on a current level of $65.28 and analysts' average consensus price target of $71.51. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $91.09 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $97.48.

