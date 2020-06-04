Nike Inc -Cl B Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (NKE)

Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $81.00 on a volume of 2.6 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Nike Inc -Cl B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $60.00 and a high of $105.62 and are now at $83.13, 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 2.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nike Inc -Cl B. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nike Inc -Cl B in search of a potential trend change.