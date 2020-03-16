Nielsen Holdings: The Losing Streak Continues (NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $12.84. So far today approximately 73,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.7 million shares.

Nielsen Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.57 and the current low of $12.84 and are currently at $12.92 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Nielsen Holdings has overhead space with shares priced $12.92, or 67.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $39.86. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.90 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $21.04.

Nielsen Holdings PLC offers marketing services. The Company provides demand analysis, product development, sales measurement, price and trade promotion strategies, and product launch services. Nielsen Holdings serves customers worldwide.

