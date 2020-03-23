Nextera Energy: The Losing Streak Continues (NEE)

Shares of Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $183.20. So far today approximately 356,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.4 million shares.

Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) is currently priced 8.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $168.73. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $231.62 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $256.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc. provides sustainable energy generation and distribution services. The Company generates electricity through wind, solar, and natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy also operates multiple commercial nuclear power units.

Over the past year, Nextera Energyhas traded in a range of $183.20 to $283.35 and are now at $185.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

