Nextera Energy Crosses Below its 10-day MA (NEE)

Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $267.03 on a volume of 134K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Nextera Energy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $187.30 and a high of $283.35 and are now at $264.81, 41% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nextera Energy. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nextera Energy in search of a potential trend change.