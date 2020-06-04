Nextera Energy Crosses Above its 10-day MA (NEE)

Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $226.61 on a volume of 502K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nextera Energy have traded between a low of $174.80 and a high of $283.35 and are now at $231.25, which is 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nextera Energy. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nextera Energy in search of a potential trend change.