News Corp-Cl A: New 52-Week Low Set Today (NWSA)

News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $9.27. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 571,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of News Corp-Cl A have traded between the current low of $9.27 and a high of $15.07 and are now at $9.48. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

There is potential upside of 82.9% for shares of News Corp-Cl A based on a current price of $9.48 and an average consensus analyst price target of $17.34. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $13.41 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $13.60.

News Corporation is a media and information services company. The Company's business is comprised of news and information, book publishing, digital real estate, and cable network programming services. News serves customers globally.

