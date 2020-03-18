News Corp-Cl A Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (NWSA)

News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $10.38 on a volume of 443K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, News Corp-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.11 and a high of $15.07 and are now at $9.98, 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of News Corp-Cl A on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.48. Since that call, shares of News Corp-Cl A have fallen 19.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.