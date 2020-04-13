Newmont Mining Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today

Shares of Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) traded at a new 52-week high today of $58.15. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 1.3 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 11.2 million shares.

Based on a current price of $57.88, Newmont Mining is currently 23.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $44.20. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.48 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $41.25.

Newmont Mining Corporation acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The Company produces and markets gold and copper. Newmont Mining serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Newmont Mining have traded between a low of $29.77 and a high of $58.15 and are now at $57.88, which is 94% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

