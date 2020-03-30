MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

New Resident Crosses Below its 10-day MA (NRZ)

Written on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:35am
By David Diaz

New Resident (NYSE:NRZ) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $6.44 on a volume of 3.9 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of New Resident have traded between a low of $4.36 and a high of $17.66 and are now at $5.88, which is 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.58% lower and 6.83% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in New Resident. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of New Resident in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: moving crosses new resident

Ticker(s): NRZ

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.