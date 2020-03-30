New Resident Crosses Below its 10-day MA (NRZ)

New Resident (NYSE:NRZ) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $6.44 on a volume of 3.9 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of New Resident have traded between a low of $4.36 and a high of $17.66 and are now at $5.88, which is 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.58% lower and 6.83% lower over the past week, respectively.

