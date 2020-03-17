New Jersey Res: The Losing Streak Continues (NJR)

Shares of New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $26.53. So far today approximately 180,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 678,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of New Jersey Res have traded between the current low of $26.53 and a high of $51.20 and are now at $26.91. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation provides retail and wholesale energy services. The Company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas Co., is a local distribution company serving customers in central and northern New Jersey.

There is potential upside of 54.2% for shares of New Jersey Res based on a current price of $26.91 and an average consensus analyst price target of $41.50. New Jersey Res shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.80 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $44.50.

