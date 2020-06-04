Netflix Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (NFLX)

Today, shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $363.01 on a volume of 1.8 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Netflix Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $252.16 and a high of $393.52 and are now at $373.08, 48% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Netflix Inc on March 20th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $341.24. Since that recommendation, shares of Netflix Inc have risen 6.0%. We continue to monitor NFLX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.