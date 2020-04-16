Netflix Inc: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (NFLX)

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded at a new 52-week high today of $443.00. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 3.3 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 8.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Netflix Inc have traded between a low of $252.16 and a high of $443.00 and are now at $435.98, which is 73% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Netflix Inc. is an Internet subscription service for watching television shows and movies. Subscribers can instantly watch unlimited television shows and movies streamed over the Internet to their televisions, computers, and mobile devices and in the United States, subscribers can receive standard definition DVDs and Blu-ray Discs delivered to their homes.

Based on a current price of $435.98, Netflix Inc is currently 24.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $330.76. Netflix Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $365.72 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $323.83.

