Netflix Inc: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (NFLX)

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded today at a new 52-week high of $403.44. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 1.6 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 8.3 million shares.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) defies analysts with a current price ($400.14) 17.3% above its average consensus price target of $330.76. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $362.98 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $323.32.

In the past 52 weeks, Netflix Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $252.16 and a high of $403.44 and are now at $400.14, 59% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Netflix Inc. is an Internet subscription service for watching television shows and movies. Subscribers can instantly watch unlimited television shows and movies streamed over the Internet to their televisions, computers, and mobile devices and in the United States, subscribers can receive standard definition DVDs and Blu-ray Discs delivered to their homes.

