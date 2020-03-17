Netapp Inc Crosses Below its 10-day MA (NTAP)

Today, shares of Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $41.61 on a volume of 592K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Netapp Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.35 and a 52-week low of $35.86 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $39.65 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

