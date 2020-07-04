Netapp Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (NTAP)

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $39.93 on a volume of 119K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Netapp Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.35 and a 52-week low of $34.66 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $41.19 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Netapp Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.32. Since that call, shares of Netapp Inc have fallen 21.3%.