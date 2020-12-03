Ncr Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (NCR)

Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $17.52. So far today approximately 98,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 997,000 shares.

NCR Corporation manufactures financial transaction machines and other products. The Company produces automated teller machines (ATM), self-checkout and self-service kiosks, point-of-sale workstations and scanners, as well as manufactures printer consumable products and manages networks and servers for ATMs and kiosks.

Over the past year, Ncr Corphas traded in a range of $17.52 to $35.87 and are now at $17.54. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

There is potential upside of 125.8% for shares of Ncr Corp based on a current price of $17.54 and an average consensus analyst price target of $39.60. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $31.59 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $31.76.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ncr Corp and will alert subscribers who have NCR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.