Navient Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $7.51. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 169,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.6 million shares.

Navient Corporation's focus is in education loan portfolio management, servicing and asset recovery. The Company acts as a servicer for Department of Education and FFELP loans as well as private student loans.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Navient Corp have traded between the current low of $7.51 and a high of $15.67 and are now at $7.72. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Potential upside of 115.2% exists for Navient Corp, based on a current level of $7.72 and analysts' average consensus price target of $16.61. Navient Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.14 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $13.33.

