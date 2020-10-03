Navient Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $9.36. So far today approximately 305,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Navient Corporation's focus is in education loan portfolio management, servicing and asset recovery. The Company acts as a servicer for Department of Education and FFELP loans as well as private student loans.

Navient Corp has overhead space with shares priced $9.69, or 41.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $16.61. Navient Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $13.41 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $13.52.

Over the past year, Navient Corphas traded in a range of $9.36 to $15.67 and are now at $9.69. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

