Natl Oilwell Var: New 52-Week Low Set Today (NOV)

Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) traded today at a new 52-week low of $8.56. So far today approximately 81,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.2 million shares.

Natl Oilwell Var share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.37 and the current low of $8.56 and are currently at $8.89 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.34% lower and 6.48% lower over the past week, respectively.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. is a worldwide provider of equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling and production operations, oilfield services, and supply chain integration services to the upstream oil and gas industry.

Potential upside of 314.2% exists for Natl Oilwell Var, based on a current level of $8.89 and analysts' average consensus price target of $36.85. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.97 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $21.58.

