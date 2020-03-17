Natl Instruments: New 52-Week Low Set Today (NATI)

Shares of Natl Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $27.30. Approximately 57,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 719,000 shares.

Natl Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) has potential upside of 58.1% based on a current price of $28.46 and analysts' consensus price target of $45.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $42.12 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Natl Instruments have traded between the current low of $27.30 and a high of $48.22 and are now at $28.46. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 1.58% lower over the past week, respectively.

National Instruments Corporation supplies computer-based instrumentation hardware and software products for engineers and scientists. The Company provides flexible application software and modular hardware that users combine with computers, networks, and the internet to create computer-based measurement and automation systems.

