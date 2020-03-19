Natl Health Inv Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Natl Health Inv (NYSE:NHI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $31.37. Approximately 64,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 357,000 shares.

National Health Investors, Inc. invests in income producing health care properties primarily via property ownership and providing mortgage financing. It's major assets are in the long term care industry followed by investments in acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, assisted living facilities, retirement centers, and projects for the developmentally disabled.

Natl Health Inv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $91.12 and the current low of $31.37 and are currently at $36.16 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Potential upside of 100.4% exists for Natl Health Inv, based on a current level of $36.16 and analysts' average consensus price target of $72.45. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $81.09 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $81.12.

