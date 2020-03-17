National Retail: New 52-Week Low Set Today (NNN)

National Retail (NYSE:NNN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $36.09. So far today approximately 187,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Potential upside of 19.2% exists for National Retail, based on a current level of $36.58 and analysts' average consensus price target of $43.60. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $54.35 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $54.66.

Over the past year, National Retailhas traded in a range of $36.09 to $59.26 and are now at $36.58. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

National Retail Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, develops, and manages retail properties. National Retail Properties serves customers in the State of Florida.

