National Retail: New 52-Week Low Set Today (NNN)

National Retail (NYSE:NNN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $41.85. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 63,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 943,000 shares.

National Retail (NYSE:NNN) has potential upside of 2.6% based on a current price of $42.49 and analysts' consensus price target of $43.60. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.81 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $54.91.

National Retail Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, develops, and manages retail properties. National Retail Properties serves customers in the State of Florida.

National Retail share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.26 and the current low of $41.85 and are currently at $42.49 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% lower and 0.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for National Retail and will alert subscribers who have NNN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.