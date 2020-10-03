National Retail Crosses Below its 10-day MA (NNN)

National Retail (NYSE:NNN) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $52.74 on a volume of 117K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of National Retail have traded between the current low of $49.07 and a high of $59.26 and are now at $49.12. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 0.02% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for National Retail and will alert subscribers who have NNN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.