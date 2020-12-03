Nabors Inds Ltd Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Nabors Inds Ltd (NYSE:NBR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $0.33. Approximately 961,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.7 million shares.

Nabors Industries Ltd., is a land drilling contractor, and also performs well servicing and workovers. The Company conducts oil, gas, and geothermal land drilling operations. Nabors well-site services include oilfield management, well logging, and other support services.

There is potential upside of 2,527.8% for shares of Nabors Inds Ltd based on a current price of $0.36 and an average consensus analyst price target of $9.55. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $2.24 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $2.26.

In the past 52 weeks, Nabors Inds Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.33 and a high of $4.08 and are now at $0.36. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.6%.

