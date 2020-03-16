Mylan Nv Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $12.75. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 146,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 6.9 million shares.

Mylan Nv has overhead space with shares priced $12.80, or 74.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $49.17. Mylan Nv shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $19.22 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $20.13.

Mylan NV is a global generic and specialty pharmaceuticals company. The Company operates an active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer and runs a specialty business focused on respiratory, allergy, and psychiatric therapies.

Mylan Nv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.30 and the current low of $12.75 and are currently at $12.80 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mylan Nv and will alert subscribers who have MYL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.