Mylan Nv Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) traded today at a new 52-week low of $13.23. Approximately 232,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.7 million shares.

Mylan Nv has overhead space with shares priced $13.33, or 72.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $49.17. Mylan Nv shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $19.26 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $20.36.

Mylan NV is a global generic and specialty pharmaceuticals company. The Company operates an active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer and runs a specialty business focused on respiratory, allergy, and psychiatric therapies.

Over the past year, Mylan Nvhas traded in a range of $13.23 to $29.30 and are now at $13.33. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

