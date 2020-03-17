Mylan Nv Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (MYL)

Today, shares of Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $15.06 on a volume of 1.1 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Mylan Nv has traded in a range of $12.75 to $29.30 and is now at $15.48, 21% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

