Murphy Oil Corp Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $5.66 on a volume of 676K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Murphy Oil Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.05 and a 52-week low of $4.50 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $5.21 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 11.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Murphy Oil Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Murphy Oil Corp in search of a potential trend change.