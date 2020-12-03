Msc Indl Direct: The Losing Streak Continues (MSM)

Shares of Msc Indl Direct (NYSE:MSM) traded today at $48.62, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 60,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 517,000 shares.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a direct marketer and supplier of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance and repair supplies. The Company markets its products to industrial customers throughout the United States.

Msc Indl Direct share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $86.16 and the current low of $48.62 and are currently at $48.85 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Msc Indl Direct (NYSE:MSM) has potential upside of 113.1% based on a current price of $48.85 and analysts' consensus price target of $104.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $70.28 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $71.50.

