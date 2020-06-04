Motorola Solutio Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (MSI)

Today, shares of Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $133.24 on a volume of 240K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Motorola Solutio has traded in a range of $120.77 to $187.49 and is now at $134.09, 11% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Motorola Solutio on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $166.41. Since that call, shares of Motorola Solutio have fallen 23.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.