Mosaic Co/The Crosses Above its 10-day MA (MOS)

Today, shares of Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $9.63 on a volume of 537K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mosaic Co/The have traded between a low of $6.50 and a high of $28.01 and are now at $10.38, which is 60% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mosaic Co/The on February 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.02. Since that call, shares of Mosaic Co/The have fallen 51.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.