Morgan Stanley Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $29.65. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 587,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 18.7 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Morgan Stanley have traded between the current low of $29.65 and a high of $57.57 and are now at $29.68. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Morgan Stanley, a bank holding company, provides diversified financial services on a worldwide basis. The Company operates a global securities business which serves individual and institutional investors and investment banking clients. Morgan Stanley also operates a global asset management business.

There is potential upside of 106.2% for shares of Morgan Stanley based on a current price of $29.68 and an average consensus analyst price target of $61.21. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $46.04 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $49.43.

