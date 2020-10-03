Molson Coors-B: The Losing Streak Continues (TAP)

Shares of Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) traded today at $43.15, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 170,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Molson Coors-B have traded between the current low of $43.15 and a high of $64.32 and are now at $43.18. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 0.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

Molson Coors-B has overhead space with shares priced $43.18, or 42.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $75.27. Molson Coors-B shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.35 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $54.47.

Molson Coors Brewing Company operates as a brewing company. The Company brews and produces beer. Molson Coors Brewing serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Molson Coors-B and will alert subscribers who have TAP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.