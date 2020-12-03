Molson Coors-B Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $37.69. So far today approximately 76,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) has potential upside of 99.7% based on a current price of $37.69 and analysts' consensus price target of $75.27. Molson Coors-B shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $54.00 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $54.17.

Molson Coors Brewing Company operates as a brewing company. The Company brews and produces beer. Molson Coors Brewing serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Molson Coors-B have traded between the current low of $37.69 and a high of $64.32 and are now at $37.69. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

