Molson Coors-B Crosses Below its 10-day MA (TAP)

Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $43.41 on a volume of 164K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Molson Coors-B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.32 and a high of $64.32 and are now at $41.26, 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 1.27% lower over the past week, respectively.

