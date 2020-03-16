Middleby Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) traded today at a new 52-week low of $66.17. Approximately 184,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 456,000 shares.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and services a broad line of equipment for use in cooking and preparing food. The Company products are used in commercial and institutional kitchens and restaurants. Middleby serves customers worldwide.

Middleby Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $142.98 and the current low of $66.17 and are currently at $68.36 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.1% lower and 2.3% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 81.0% for shares of Middleby Corp based on a current price of $68.36 and an average consensus analyst price target of $123.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $108.45 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $117.96.

