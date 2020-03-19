Middleby Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) traded today at a new 52-week low of $45.02. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 275,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 597,000 shares.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and services a broad line of equipment for use in cooking and preparing food. The Company products are used in commercial and institutional kitchens and restaurants. Middleby serves customers worldwide.

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has potential upside of 161.9% based on a current price of $47.24 and analysts' consensus price target of $123.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $105.64 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $116.85.

Middleby Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $142.98 and the current low of $45.02 and are currently at $47.24 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

