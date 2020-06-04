Mid-America Apar Crosses Above its 10-day MA (MAA)

Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $100.71 on a volume of 166K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Mid-America Apar has traded in a range of $82.00 to $148.88 and is now at $102.94, 26% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

