Microsoft Corp Crosses Above its 10-day MA (MSFT)

Today, shares of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $142.86 on a volume of 4.1 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Microsoft Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $102.77 and a high of $190.70 and are now at $144.71, 41% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Microsoft Corp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $167.95. Since that call, shares of Microsoft Corp have fallen 18.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.