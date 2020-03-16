Microchip Tech: New 52-Week Low Set Today (MCHP)

Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $60.26. Approximately 190,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.5 million shares.

Microchip Technology Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets microcontrollers, related mixed-signal and memory products, and application development systems for high-volume embedded control applications. The Company also designs, develops, and markets linear and mixed-signal, power management, and thermal management products.

Microchip Tech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $112.47 and the current low of $60.26 and are currently at $62.01 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

There is potential upside of 79.9% for shares of Microchip Tech based on a current price of $62.01 and an average consensus analyst price target of $111.56. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $94.39 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $100.84.

