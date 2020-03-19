Microchip Tech Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $53.15. Approximately 482,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.9 million shares.

There is potential upside of 104.6% for shares of Microchip Tech based on a current price of $54.52 and an average consensus analyst price target of $111.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $94.06 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $98.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Microchip Tech share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $53.15 and a high of $112.47 and are now at $54.52. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets microcontrollers, related mixed-signal and memory products, and application development systems for high-volume embedded control applications. The Company also designs, develops, and markets linear and mixed-signal, power management, and thermal management products.

