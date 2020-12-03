Metlife Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded today at a new 52-week low of $29.95. Approximately 373,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.6 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Metlife Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $29.95 and a high of $53.28 and are now at $30.10. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

MetLife, Inc. provides individual insurance, employee benefits, and financial services with operations throughout the United States and the regions of Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Company's products include life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowners insurance, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals, as well as group insurance.

Potential upside of 83.3% exists for Metlife Inc, based on a current level of $30.10 and analysts' average consensus price target of $55.19. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $48.25 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $49.00.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Metlife Inc and will alert subscribers who have MET in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.