Metlife Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $29.86 on a volume of 1.1 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Metlife Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.85 and a high of $53.28 and are now at $30.42, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

