Merck & Co Crosses Below its 10-day MA (MRK)

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $80.01 on a volume of 1.4 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Merck & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.64 and a 52-week low of $72.23 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $79.12 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 0.73% lower over the past week, respectively.

