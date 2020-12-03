Medical Properti: The Losing Streak Continues (MPW)

Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW) traded at a new 52-week low today of $16.68. So far today approximately 1.1 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.3 million shares.

Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW) is currently priced 24.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $13.28. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $19.87 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $22.39.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased healthcare facilities. These facilities include inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, regional acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other single-discipline healthcare facilities such as heart hospitals.

Medical Properti share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.29 and the current low of $16.68 and are currently at $17.63 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.18% higher over the past week, respectively.

