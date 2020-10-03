Medical Properti Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (MPW)

Today, shares of Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $22.40 on a volume of 1.0 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Medical Properti have traded between a low of $16.83 and a high of $24.29 and are now at $21.54, which is 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% higher and 0.55% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Medical Properti. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Medical Properti in search of a potential trend change.