Mckesson Corp Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (MCK)

Today, shares of Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $132.06 on a volume of 158K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Mckesson Corp has traded in a range of $111.71 to $172.18 and is now at $124.72, 12% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

