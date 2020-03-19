Mccormick-N/V Crosses Below its 10-day MA (MKC)

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $139.37 on a volume of 158K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mccormick-N/V have traded between a low of $119.20 and a high of $174.58 and are now at $134.64, which is 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

